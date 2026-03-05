The earnings results for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 06:45 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Burlington Stores beat estimated earnings by 5.5%, reporting an EPS of $4.99 versus an estimate of $4.73.

Revenue was up $370.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.18, resulting in a 4.41% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Burlington Stores's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.62 1.28 1.43 3.76 EPS Actual 1.80 1.72 1.60 4.13 Revenue Estimate 2.73B 2.64B 2.53B 3.23B Revenue Actual 2.71B 2.71B 2.50B 3.28B

To track all earnings releases for Burlington Stores visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.