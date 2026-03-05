The earnings results for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 06:45 AM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Burlington Stores beat estimated earnings by 5.5%, reporting an EPS of $4.99 versus an estimate of $4.73.
Revenue was up $370.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.18, resulting in a 4.41% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Burlington Stores's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.62
|1.28
|1.43
|3.76
|EPS Actual
|1.80
|1.72
|1.60
|4.13
|Revenue Estimate
|2.73B
|2.64B
|2.53B
|3.23B
|Revenue Actual
|2.71B
|2.71B
|2.50B
|3.28B
