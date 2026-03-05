The Q4 earnings report for Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX) was released on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Olaplex Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $4.38 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company missed on EPS by $0.0 in the last quarter, resulting in a 1.85% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Olaplex Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.01 0.02 0.01 EPS Actual 0.02 -0.01 0 0.01 Revenue Estimate 110.06M 100.61M 93.82M 87.88M Revenue Actual 114.58M 106.28M 96.98M 100.74M

