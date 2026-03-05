The Q4 earnings report for Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX) was released on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
Olaplex Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.01.
Revenue was up $4.38 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
The company missed on EPS by $0.0 in the last quarter, resulting in a 1.85% increase share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Olaplex Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.02
|-0.01
|0
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|110.06M
|100.61M
|93.82M
|87.88M
|Revenue Actual
|114.58M
|106.28M
|96.98M
|100.74M
