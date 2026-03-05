Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Brilliant Earth Group missed estimated earnings by -400.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $4.90 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 9.92% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brilliant Earth Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.02 -0.01 0 EPS Actual 0.02 0.01 0 0.04 Revenue Estimate 109.17M 103.72M 94.35M 116.82M Revenue Actual 110.25M 108.90M 93.88M 119.50M

To track all earnings releases for Brilliant Earth Group visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.