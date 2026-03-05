Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Brilliant Earth Group missed estimated earnings by -400.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was up $4.90 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 9.92% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Brilliant Earth Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.01
|-0.02
|-0.01
|0
|EPS Actual
|0.02
|0.01
|0
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|109.17M
|103.72M
|94.35M
|116.82M
|Revenue Actual
|110.25M
|108.90M
|93.88M
|119.50M
To track all earnings releases for Brilliant Earth Group visit their earnings calendar here.
