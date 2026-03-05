Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 06:31 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kura Oncology missed estimated earnings by -58.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.92 versus an estimate of $-0.58.

Revenue was down $36.55 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

The company missed on EPS by $0.22 in the last quarter, resulting in a 0.2% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Kura Oncology's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.63 -0.16 -0.60 -0.64 EPS Actual -0.85 -0.75 -0.66 -0.22 Revenue Estimate 61.98M 95.74M 39.08M 8.50M Revenue Actual 20.75M 15.29M 14.11M 53.88M

To track all earnings releases for Kura Oncology visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.