Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 06:31 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kura Oncology missed estimated earnings by -58.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.92 versus an estimate of $-0.58.
Revenue was down $36.55 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
The company missed on EPS by $0.22 in the last quarter, resulting in a 0.2% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Kura Oncology's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.63
|-0.16
|-0.60
|-0.64
|EPS Actual
|-0.85
|-0.75
|-0.66
|-0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|61.98M
|95.74M
|39.08M
|8.50M
|Revenue Actual
|20.75M
|15.29M
|14.11M
|53.88M
