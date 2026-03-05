Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 06:34 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Ranger Energy Services missed estimated earnings by -33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was down $900 thousand from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.33, leading to a 1.97% increase share price change the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Ranger Energy Services visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.