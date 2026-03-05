Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 06:34 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Ranger Energy Services missed estimated earnings by -33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.21.
Revenue was down $900 thousand from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.33, leading to a 1.97% increase share price change the next day.
