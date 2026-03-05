Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Liquidia missed estimated earnings by -54.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.33.
Revenue was up $89.10 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
The company beat on EPS by $0.34 in the last quarter, resulting in a 10.67% increase share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Liquidia's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.38
|-0.41
|-0.42
|-0.40
|EPS Actual
|-0.04
|-0.49
|-0.45
|-0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|17.55M
|3.91M
|3.23M
|4.60M
|Revenue Actual
|54.34M
|8.84M
|3.12M
|2.92M
