Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 06:30 AM.

Earnings

Liquidia missed estimated earnings by -54.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.33.

Revenue was up $89.10 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

The company beat on EPS by $0.34 in the last quarter, resulting in a 10.67% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Liquidia's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.38 -0.41 -0.42 -0.40 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.49 -0.45 -0.46 Revenue Estimate 17.55M 3.91M 3.23M 4.60M Revenue Actual 54.34M 8.84M 3.12M 2.92M

