Teads Holding (NASDAQ:TEAD) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 06:30 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Teads Holding beat estimated earnings by 176.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was up $117.65 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 8.58% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Teads Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.06 -0.05 0.11 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.10 -0.20 0.07 Revenue Estimate 256.47M 269.76M 285.18M 234.59M Revenue Actual 318.77M 343.10M 286.36M 234.59M

