Teads Holding (NASDAQ:TEAD) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 06:30 AM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Teads Holding beat estimated earnings by 176.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.13.
Revenue was up $117.65 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 8.58% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Teads Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.10
|-0.06
|-0.05
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.17
|-0.10
|-0.20
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|256.47M
|269.76M
|285.18M
|234.59M
|Revenue Actual
|318.77M
|343.10M
|286.36M
|234.59M
