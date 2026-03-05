Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 06:15 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Shattuck Labs beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.01 in the last quarter, resulting in a 1.02% increase share price change the following day.

To track all earnings releases for Shattuck Labs visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.