Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN) announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 06:00 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Palladyne AI beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.18.

Revenue was up $900 thousand from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 8.27% drop in the share price the next day.

