Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 05:00 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Canadian Natural Res beat estimated earnings by 11.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.53.

Revenue was up $122.00 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.09 in the previous quarter, leading to a 0.54% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Canadian Natural Res's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.540 0.44 0.73 0.69 EPS Actual 0.625 0.51 0.81 0.66 Revenue Estimate 6.66B 6.28B 6.80B 6.39B Revenue Actual 6.91B 6.28B 7.62B 6.77B

