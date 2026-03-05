Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 05:00 AM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Canadian Natural Res beat estimated earnings by 11.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.53.
Revenue was up $122.00 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.09 in the previous quarter, leading to a 0.54% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Canadian Natural Res's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.540
|0.44
|0.73
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|0.625
|0.51
|0.81
|0.66
|Revenue Estimate
|6.66B
|6.28B
|6.80B
|6.39B
|Revenue Actual
|6.91B
|6.28B
|7.62B
|6.77B
To track all earnings releases for Canadian Natural Res visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.