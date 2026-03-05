The Q4 earnings report for Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) was released on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Canadian Natural Res beat estimated earnings by 11.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.53.

Revenue was up $122.00 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.09 in the last quarter, resulting in a 0.54% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Canadian Natural Res's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.540 0.44 0.73 0.69 EPS Actual 0.625 0.51 0.81 0.66 Revenue Estimate 6.66B 6.28B 6.80B 6.39B Revenue Actual 6.91B 6.28B 7.62B 6.77B

To track all earnings releases for Canadian Natural Res visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.