JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 05:00 AM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
JD.com beat estimated earnings by 366.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.03.
Revenue was up $2.84 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
The company beat on EPS by $0.18 in the last quarter, resulting in a 4.56% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at JD.com's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.34
|0.44
|1.05
|0.90
|EPS Actual
|0.52
|0.69
|1.16
|1.02
|Revenue Estimate
|41.33B
|46.93B
|40.20B
|45.96B
|Revenue Actual
|42.01B
|49.79B
|41.49B
|47.54B
To track all earnings releases for JD.com visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.