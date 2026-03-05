JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 05:00 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

JD.com beat estimated earnings by 366.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was up $2.84 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

The company beat on EPS by $0.18 in the last quarter, resulting in a 4.56% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at JD.com's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.44 1.05 0.90 EPS Actual 0.52 0.69 1.16 1.02 Revenue Estimate 41.33B 46.93B 40.20B 45.96B Revenue Actual 42.01B 49.79B 41.49B 47.54B

