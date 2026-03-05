Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 05:00 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Bilibili beat estimated earnings by 64.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.17.

Revenue was up $130.40 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.13 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.12% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Bilibili's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.08 0.06 0.14 EPS Actual 0.25 0.19 0.12 0.15 Revenue Estimate 1.07B 1.02B 947.72M 1.07B Revenue Actual 1.08B 1.02B 965.10M 1.06B

To track all earnings releases for Bilibili visit their earnings calendar here.

