Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 05:00 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Bilibili beat estimated earnings by 64.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.17.
Revenue was up $130.40 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.13 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.12% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Bilibili's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.12
|0.08
|0.06
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.25
|0.19
|0.12
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|1.07B
|1.02B
|947.72M
|1.07B
|Revenue Actual
|1.08B
|1.02B
|965.10M
|1.06B
To track all earnings releases for Bilibili visit their earnings calendar here.
