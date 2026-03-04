Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 05:00 PM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Viemed Healthcare beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.12.
Revenue was up $15.49 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
The company missed on EPS by $0.01 in the previous quarter, leading to a 2.64% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Viemed Healthcare's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.06
|0.1
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|0.08
|0.06
|0.1
|Revenue Estimate
|72.00M
|63.50M
|60.60M
|59.40M
|Revenue Actual
|71.91M
|63.06M
|59.13M
|60.70M
