Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 05:00 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Viemed Healthcare beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.12.

Revenue was up $15.49 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company missed on EPS by $0.01 in the previous quarter, leading to a 2.64% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Viemed Healthcare's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.06 0.1 EPS Actual 0.09 0.08 0.06 0.1 Revenue Estimate 72.00M 63.50M 60.60M 59.40M Revenue Actual 71.91M 63.06M 59.13M 60.70M

To track all earnings releases for Viemed Healthcare visit their earnings calendar here.

