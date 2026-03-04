The earnings results for Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Sight Sciences beat estimated earnings by 46.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was up $1.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.1, leading to a 16.4% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Sight Sciences's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.26 -0.27 -0.23 -0.18 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.23 -0.28 -0.23 Revenue Estimate 17.51M 18.15M 16.51M 19.00M Revenue Actual 19.91M 19.56M 17.51M 19.07M

