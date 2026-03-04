Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ardent Health missed estimated earnings by -8.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.35.

Revenue was down $1.00 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company missed on EPS by $0.59 in the previous quarter, leading to a 33.81% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Ardent Health's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.32 0.21 0.46 EPS Actual -0.17 0.52 0.29 0.81 Revenue Estimate 1.55B 1.53B 1.50B 1.48B Revenue Actual 1.58B 1.65B 1.50B 1.61B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Ardent Health management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $0.9 and $1.27 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Ardent Health visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.