The earnings results for Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:02 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Niagen Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $4.71 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.04 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.01% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Niagen Bioscience's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.02 EPS Actual 0.05 0.04 0.06 0.09 Revenue Estimate 31.18M 28.41M 27.07M 26.51M Revenue Actual 33.99M 31.12M 30.48M 29.12M

