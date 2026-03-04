The earnings results for Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:02 PM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Niagen Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.01.
Revenue was up $4.71 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.04 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.01% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Niagen Bioscience's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.05
|0.04
|0.06
|0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|31.18M
|28.41M
|27.07M
|26.51M
|Revenue Actual
|33.99M
|31.12M
|30.48M
|29.12M
