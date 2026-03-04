Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Amprius Technologies missed estimated earnings by -350.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.04.
Revenue was up $14.60 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 13.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Amprius Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.08
|-0.09
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|-0.05
|-0.08
|-0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|16.70M
|12.62M
|8.52M
|8.34M
|Revenue Actual
|21.43M
|15.07M
|11.28M
|10.63M
To track all earnings releases for Amprius Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.