The Q4 earnings report for Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) was released on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Bowman Consulting Group beat estimated earnings by 40.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.32.
Revenue was up $15.74 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 22.44% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bowman Consulting Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.37
|0.15
|0.09
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.61
|0.55
|0.07
|0.71
|Revenue Estimate
|129.45M
|119.68M
|111.32M
|110.40M
|Revenue Actual
|126.03M
|122.09M
|112.93M
|113.22M
