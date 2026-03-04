The earnings results for Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:30 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Global Water Resources missed estimated earnings by -125.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $290 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

The company missed on EPS by $0.01 in the last quarter, resulting in a 7.98% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Global Water Resources's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.05 0.01 0.06 EPS Actual 0.07 0.06 0.02 0.02 Revenue Estimate 15.49M 14.16M 12.00M 12.70M Revenue Actual 15.52M 14.24M 12.46M 13.25M

To track all earnings releases for Global Water Resources visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.