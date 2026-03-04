The earnings results for Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:30 PM.
Earnings
Global Water Resources missed estimated earnings by -125.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was up $290 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
The company missed on EPS by $0.01 in the last quarter, resulting in a 7.98% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Global Water Resources's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.05
|0.01
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0.06
|0.02
|0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|15.49M
|14.16M
|12.00M
|12.70M
|Revenue Actual
|15.52M
|14.24M
|12.46M
|13.25M
