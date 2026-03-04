ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ATN International missed estimated earnings by -1166.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $3.67 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 17.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ATN International's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.07 -0.10 -0.19 EPS Actual 0.18 -0.56 -0.69 0.14 Revenue Estimate 182.40M 184.67M 178.67M 179.11M Revenue Actual 183.16M 181.30M 179.30M 180.55M

