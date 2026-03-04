ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ATN International missed estimated earnings by -1166.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was up $3.67 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 17.66% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ATN International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.07
|-0.10
|-0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.18
|-0.56
|-0.69
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|182.40M
|184.67M
|178.67M
|179.11M
|Revenue Actual
|183.16M
|181.30M
|179.30M
|180.55M
To track all earnings releases for ATN International visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.