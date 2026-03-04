Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:01 PM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Everspin Technologies missed estimated earnings by -8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.12.

Revenue was up $1.60 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

The company beat on EPS by $0.02 in the previous quarter, leading to a 17.19% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Everspin Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.03 0.03 0.06 EPS Actual 0.06 0.03 0.02 0.05 Revenue Estimate 14.00M 13.00M 12.50M 12.50M Revenue Actual 14.06M 13.20M 13.14M 13.20M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Everspin Technologies management provided guidance for Q1 2026, expecting earnings between $0.07 and $0.12 per share.

