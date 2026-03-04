Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:01 PM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Everspin Technologies missed estimated earnings by -8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.12.
Revenue was up $1.60 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
The company beat on EPS by $0.02 in the previous quarter, leading to a 17.19% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Everspin Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.03
|0.03
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.06
|0.03
|0.02
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|14.00M
|13.00M
|12.50M
|12.50M
|Revenue Actual
|14.06M
|13.20M
|13.14M
|13.20M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Everspin Technologies management provided guidance for Q1 2026, expecting earnings between $0.07 and $0.12 per share.
