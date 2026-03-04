SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:22 PM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
SandRidge Energy missed estimated earnings by -8.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was up $427 thousand from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
The company beat on EPS by $0.1 in the last quarter, resulting in a 4.83% increase share price change the following day.
Here's a look at SandRidge Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.29
|0.43
|0.54
|EPS Actual
|0.42
|0.33
|0.39
|0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|38.80M
|37.30M
|43.32M
|50.27M
|Revenue Actual
|39.82M
|34.53M
|42.60M
|38.97M
