SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:22 PM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

SandRidge Energy missed estimated earnings by -8.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was up $427 thousand from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

The company beat on EPS by $0.1 in the last quarter, resulting in a 4.83% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at SandRidge Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.29 0.43 0.54 EPS Actual 0.42 0.33 0.39 0.34 Revenue Estimate 38.80M 37.30M 43.32M 50.27M Revenue Actual 39.82M 34.53M 42.60M 38.97M

