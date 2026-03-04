ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:06 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ACRES Commercial Realty missed estimated earnings by -900.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.48 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was down $1.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $1.0, resulting in a 9.99% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at ACRES Commercial Realty's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.01
|0.17
|0.45
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|1.01
|0.04
|-0.86
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|21.90M
|20.32M
|21.84M
|10.20M
|Revenue Actual
|21.04M
|21.87M
|17.00M
|21.43M
To track all earnings releases for ACRES Commercial Realty visit their earnings calendar here.
