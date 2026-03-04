ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:06 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ACRES Commercial Realty missed estimated earnings by -900.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.48 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was down $1.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $1.0, resulting in a 9.99% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at ACRES Commercial Realty's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.17 0.45 0.22 EPS Actual 1.01 0.04 -0.86 0.48 Revenue Estimate 21.90M 20.32M 21.84M 10.20M Revenue Actual 21.04M 21.87M 17.00M 21.43M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.