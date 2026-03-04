SES AI (NYSE:SES) announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:15 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

SES AI missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was up $2.52 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.03, resulting in a 1.79% drop change in the share price the following day.

