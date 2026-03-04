Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Miller Industries beat estimated earnings by 866.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was down $50.74 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
The company beat on EPS by $0.25 in the last quarter, resulting in a 4.41% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Miller Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0.55
|0.60
|1.09
|EPS Actual
|0.27
|0.73
|0.69
|0.91
|Revenue Estimate
|177.55M
|234.95M
|224.35M
|290.30M
|Revenue Actual
|178.67M
|214.03M
|225.65M
|221.91M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
