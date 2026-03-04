Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Miller Industries beat estimated earnings by 866.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was down $50.74 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

The company beat on EPS by $0.25 in the last quarter, resulting in a 4.41% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Miller Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.55 0.60 1.09 EPS Actual 0.27 0.73 0.69 0.91 Revenue Estimate 177.55M 234.95M 224.35M 290.30M Revenue Actual 178.67M 214.03M 225.65M 221.91M

To track all earnings releases for Miller Industries visit their earnings calendar here.

