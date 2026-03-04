Stem (NYSE:STEM) announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Stem missed estimated earnings by -309.82%, reporting an EPS of $-9.18 versus an estimate of $-2.24.

Revenue was down $8.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

The company missed on EPS by $0.94 in the previous quarter, leading to a 26.67% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Stem's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -1.90 -2.79 -3.8 -3.6 EPS Actual -2.84 -1.79 -3 -6.2 Revenue Estimate 39.51M 32.72M 30.06M 47.88M Revenue Actual 38.24M 38.37M 32.51M 55.80M

To track all earnings releases for Stem visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.