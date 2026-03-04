Stem (NYSE:STEM) announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Stem missed estimated earnings by -309.82%, reporting an EPS of $-9.18 versus an estimate of $-2.24.
Revenue was down $8.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
The company missed on EPS by $0.94 in the previous quarter, leading to a 26.67% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Stem's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-1.90
|-2.79
|-3.8
|-3.6
|EPS Actual
|-2.84
|-1.79
|-3
|-6.2
|Revenue Estimate
|39.51M
|32.72M
|30.06M
|47.88M
|Revenue Actual
|38.24M
|38.37M
|32.51M
|55.80M
