The earnings results for TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:15 PM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
TriplePoint Venture Gwth missed estimated earnings by -3.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.26.
Revenue was down $3.21 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.43% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TriplePoint Venture Gwth's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|0.30
|0.31
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.28
|0.27
|0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|24.15M
|23.96M
|24.90M
|26.68M
|Revenue Actual
|22.66M
|23.28M
|22.45M
|25.75M
