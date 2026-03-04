The earnings results for TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:15 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

TriplePoint Venture Gwth missed estimated earnings by -3.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was down $3.21 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.43% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TriplePoint Venture Gwth's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.30 0.31 0.35 EPS Actual 0.26 0.28 0.27 0.32 Revenue Estimate 24.15M 23.96M 24.90M 26.68M Revenue Actual 22.66M 23.28M 22.45M 25.75M

