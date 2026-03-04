The Q4 earnings report for Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) was released on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Keros Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by -82.98%, reporting an EPS of $-0.86 versus an estimate of $-0.47.

Revenue was down $2.66 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.82 which was followed by a 3.32% increase in the share price the next day.

