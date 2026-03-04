The earnings results for Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:30 PM.
Earnings
Ardent Health missed estimated earnings by -8.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.35.
Revenue was down $1.00 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
The company missed on EPS by $0.59 in the last quarter, resulting in a 33.81% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Ardent Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.32
|0.21
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|-0.17
|0.52
|0.29
|0.81
|Revenue Estimate
|1.55B
|1.53B
|1.50B
|1.48B
|Revenue Actual
|1.58B
|1.65B
|1.50B
|1.61B
