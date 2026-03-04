The earnings results for Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:30 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Ardent Health missed estimated earnings by -8.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.35.

Revenue was down $1.00 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company missed on EPS by $0.59 in the last quarter, resulting in a 33.81% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Ardent Health's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.32 0.21 0.46 EPS Actual -0.17 0.52 0.29 0.81 Revenue Estimate 1.55B 1.53B 1.50B 1.48B Revenue Actual 1.58B 1.65B 1.50B 1.61B

