The earnings results for Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:15 PM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Cross Country Healthcare missed estimated earnings by -300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was down $73.18 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 14.07% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cross Country Healthcare's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.07
|0.07
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|-0.01
|0.06
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|269.35M
|292.90M
|314.82M
|307.75M
|Revenue Actual
|250.05M
|274.07M
|293.41M
|309.94M
