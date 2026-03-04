The earnings results for Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:15 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Cross Country Healthcare missed estimated earnings by -300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was down $73.18 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 14.07% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cross Country Healthcare's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.07 0.07 0.11 EPS Actual 0.03 -0.01 0.06 0.04 Revenue Estimate 269.35M 292.90M 314.82M 307.75M Revenue Actual 250.05M 274.07M 293.41M 309.94M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.