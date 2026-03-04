Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:15 PM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Ooma beat estimated earnings by 36.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.25.
Revenue was up $9.49 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
The company beat on EPS by $0.1 in the previous quarter, leading to a 15.02% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Ooma's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.15
|0.18
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.27
|0.23
|0.20
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|69.88M
|65.73M
|64.82M
|64.70M
|Revenue Actual
|67.62M
|66.36M
|65.00M
|65.10M
