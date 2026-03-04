Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:15 PM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Ooma beat estimated earnings by 36.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.25.

Revenue was up $9.49 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

The company beat on EPS by $0.1 in the previous quarter, leading to a 15.02% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Ooma's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.15 0.18 0.16 EPS Actual 0.27 0.23 0.20 0.21 Revenue Estimate 69.88M 65.73M 64.82M 64.70M Revenue Actual 67.62M 66.36M 65.00M 65.10M

