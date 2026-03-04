PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) released its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:29 PM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
PagSeguro Digital beat estimated earnings by 2.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.42.
Revenue was up $122.35 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.01 in the previous quarter, leading to a 0.53% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at PagSeguro Digital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.35
|0.31
|0.29
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.33
|0.31
|0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|959.76M
|898.63M
|827.19M
|827.60M
|Revenue Actual
|936.98M
|892.75M
|828.17M
|877.40M
