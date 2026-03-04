PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) released its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:29 PM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

PagSeguro Digital beat estimated earnings by 2.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.42.

Revenue was up $122.35 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.01 in the previous quarter, leading to a 0.53% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at PagSeguro Digital's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.31 0.29 0.29 EPS Actual 0.36 0.33 0.31 0.34 Revenue Estimate 959.76M 898.63M 827.19M 827.60M Revenue Actual 936.98M 892.75M 828.17M 877.40M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.