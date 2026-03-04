Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Veeva Systems beat estimated earnings by 20.47%, reporting an EPS of $2.06 versus an estimate of $1.71.

Revenue was up $115.06 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.33, resulting in a 9.77% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Veeva Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 EPS Estimate 1.71 1.68 1.74 1.58 EPS Actual 2.04 1.99 1.97 1.74 Revenue Estimate 792.33M 768.28M 728.33M 699.39M Revenue Actual 811.24M 789.08M 759.00M 720.89M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.