ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:10 PM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
ChargePoint Hldgs missed estimated earnings by -38.06%, reporting an EPS of $-1.85 versus an estimate of $-1.34.
Revenue was up $7.43 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
The company missed on EPS by $0.58 in the previous quarter, leading to a 22.42% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at ChargePoint Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|EPS Estimate
|-1.65
|-1.51
|-1.2
|-1.6
|EPS Actual
|-2.23
|-1.42
|-1.2
|-1.4
|Revenue Estimate
|96.49M
|95.15M
|100.58M
|101.71M
|Revenue Actual
|105.67M
|98.59M
|97.64M
|101.89M
To track all earnings releases for ChargePoint Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.
