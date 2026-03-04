ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:10 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

ChargePoint Hldgs missed estimated earnings by -38.06%, reporting an EPS of $-1.85 versus an estimate of $-1.34.

Revenue was up $7.43 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company missed on EPS by $0.58 in the previous quarter, leading to a 22.42% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at ChargePoint Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 EPS Estimate -1.65 -1.51 -1.2 -1.6 EPS Actual -2.23 -1.42 -1.2 -1.4 Revenue Estimate 96.49M 95.15M 100.58M 101.71M Revenue Actual 105.67M 98.59M 97.64M 101.89M

To track all earnings releases for ChargePoint Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.