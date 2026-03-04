The earnings results for Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 08:00 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Amprius Technologies missed estimated earnings by -350.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was up $14.60 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.03, leading to a 13.06% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Amprius Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.08 -0.09 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.05 -0.08 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 16.70M 12.62M 8.52M 8.34M Revenue Actual 21.43M 15.07M 11.28M 10.63M

