The Q4 earnings report for Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) was released on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Pulmonx beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.39.

Revenue was down $1.17 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 18.88% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pulmonx's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.41 -0.40 -0.40 -0.45 EPS Actual -0.34 -0.38 -0.36 -0.33 Revenue Estimate 20.80M 23.51M 22.03M 22.29M Revenue Actual 21.50M 23.86M 22.54M 23.77M

