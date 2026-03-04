The Q4 earnings report for Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) was released on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Pulmonx beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.39.
Revenue was down $1.17 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 18.88% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pulmonx's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.41
|-0.40
|-0.40
|-0.45
|EPS Actual
|-0.34
|-0.38
|-0.36
|-0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|20.80M
|23.51M
|22.03M
|22.29M
|Revenue Actual
|21.50M
|23.86M
|22.54M
|23.77M
To track all earnings releases for Pulmonx visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.