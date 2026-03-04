Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) released its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Alto Ingredients beat estimated earnings by 1033.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was down $4.38 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

The company beat on EPS by $0.24 in the previous quarter, leading to a 22.41% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Alto Ingredients's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.14 -0.20 -0.11 EPS Actual 0.19 -0.15 -0.16 -0.16 Revenue Estimate 235.08M 221.45M 222.19M 222.81M Revenue Actual 241.00M 218.44M 226.54M 236.35M

To track all earnings releases for Alto Ingredients visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.