Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) released its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Alto Ingredients beat estimated earnings by 1033.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.03.
Revenue was down $4.38 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
The company beat on EPS by $0.24 in the previous quarter, leading to a 22.41% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Alto Ingredients's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.05
|-0.14
|-0.20
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.19
|-0.15
|-0.16
|-0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|235.08M
|221.45M
|222.19M
|222.81M
|Revenue Actual
|241.00M
|218.44M
|226.54M
|236.35M
