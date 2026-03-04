The earnings results for Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Red Violet beat estimated earnings by 90.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was up $3.83 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.12, resulting in a 8.97% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Red Violet's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.25 0.23 0.09 EPS Actual 0.39 0.28 0.33 0.09 Revenue Estimate 22.70M 21.45M 20.43M 18.08M Revenue Actual 23.08M 21.77M 22.00M 19.57M

To track all earnings releases for Red Violet visit their earnings calendar here.

