The earnings results for Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Red Violet beat estimated earnings by 90.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.11.
Revenue was up $3.83 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.12, resulting in a 8.97% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Red Violet's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.27
|0.25
|0.23
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.39
|0.28
|0.33
|0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|22.70M
|21.45M
|20.43M
|18.08M
|Revenue Actual
|23.08M
|21.77M
|22.00M
|19.57M
To track all earnings releases for Red Violet visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.