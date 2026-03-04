OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) released its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
OmniAb missed estimated earnings by -37.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at OmniAb's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|-0.15
|-0.17
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.14
|-0.15
|-0.17
|-0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|5.81M
|5.62M
|4.49M
|10.13M
|Revenue Actual
|2.24M
|3.90M
|4.15M
|10.80M
