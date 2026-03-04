OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) released its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

OmniAb missed estimated earnings by -37.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.72% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OmniAb's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.15 -0.17 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.15 -0.17 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 5.81M 5.62M 4.49M 10.13M Revenue Actual 2.24M 3.90M 4.15M 10.80M

