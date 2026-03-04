The Q4 earnings report for NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ:NCSM) was released on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
NCS Multistage Holdings beat estimated earnings by 135.29%, reporting an EPS of $1.6 versus an estimate of $0.68.
Revenue was up $5.63 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.2, leading to a 7.0% drop share price change the next day.
