Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:01 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Aquestive Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by -25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was up $1.15 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.02, resulting in a 2.17% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Aquestive Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.18 -0.16 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.14 -0.24 -0.19 Revenue Estimate 13.11M 11.22M 12.23M 13.11M Revenue Actual 12.81M 10.00M 8.72M 11.87M

