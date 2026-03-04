Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:01 PM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Aquestive Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by -25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.12.
Revenue was up $1.15 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.02, resulting in a 2.17% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Aquestive Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.12
|-0.18
|-0.16
|-0.13
|EPS Actual
|-0.14
|-0.14
|-0.24
|-0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|13.11M
|11.22M
|12.23M
|13.11M
|Revenue Actual
|12.81M
|10.00M
|8.72M
|11.87M
