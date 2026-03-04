The Q4 earnings report for Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was released on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Verastem beat estimated earnings by 2.04%, reporting an EPS of $-0.48 versus an estimate of $-0.49.

Revenue was up $17.54 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.03, resulting in a 3.16% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Verastem's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.57 -0.68 -0.61 -0.81 EPS Actual -0.54 -0.63 -0.79 -0.60 Revenue Estimate 5.91M 6.94M 200K 150K Revenue Actual 11.24M 2.14M 0 0

