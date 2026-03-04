The Q4 earnings report for Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was released on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:01 PM.
Earnings
Verastem beat estimated earnings by 2.04%, reporting an EPS of $-0.48 versus an estimate of $-0.49.
Revenue was up $17.54 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.03, resulting in a 3.16% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Verastem's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.57
|-0.68
|-0.61
|-0.81
|EPS Actual
|-0.54
|-0.63
|-0.79
|-0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|5.91M
|6.94M
|200K
|150K
|Revenue Actual
|11.24M
|2.14M
|0
|0
To track all earnings releases for Verastem visit their earnings calendar here.
