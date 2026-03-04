Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Smith Micro Software beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was down $995 thousand from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.05, leading to a 12.63% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Smith Micro Software's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.17 -0.11 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.14 -0.16 -0.11 Revenue Estimate 4.52M 4.69M 4.85M 5.13M Revenue Actual 4.35M 4.42M 4.62M 4.97M

