Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Smith Micro Software beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was down $995 thousand from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.05, leading to a 12.63% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Smith Micro Software's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.17
|-0.17
|-0.11
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.12
|-0.14
|-0.16
|-0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|4.52M
|4.69M
|4.85M
|5.13M
|Revenue Actual
|4.35M
|4.42M
|4.62M
|4.97M
To track all earnings releases for Smith Micro Software visit their earnings calendar here.
