Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:01 PM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Grocery Outlet Holding missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was up $117.00 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 8.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Grocery Outlet Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.16
|0.07
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.21
|0.23
|0.13
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|1.18B
|1.18B
|1.12B
|1.09B
|Revenue Actual
|1.17B
|1.18B
|1.13B
|1.10B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Grocery Outlet Holding management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $0.45 and $0.55 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Grocery Outlet Holding visit their earnings calendar here.
