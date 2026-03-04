Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:01 PM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Grocery Outlet Holding missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was up $117.00 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 8.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Grocery Outlet Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.16 0.07 0.17 EPS Actual 0.21 0.23 0.13 0.15 Revenue Estimate 1.18B 1.18B 1.12B 1.09B Revenue Actual 1.17B 1.18B 1.13B 1.10B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Grocery Outlet Holding management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $0.45 and $0.55 per share.

