Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bowman Consulting Group beat estimated earnings by 125.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $15.74 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

The company beat on EPS by $0.24 in the previous quarter, leading to a 22.44% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Bowman Consulting Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.15 0.09 0.28 EPS Actual 0.61 0.55 0.07 0.71 Revenue Estimate 129.45M 119.68M 111.32M 110.40M Revenue Actual 126.03M 122.09M 112.93M 113.22M

To track all earnings releases for Bowman Consulting Group visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.