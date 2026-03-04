The Q4 earnings report for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was released on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Cardlytics beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was down $17.90 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.16, resulting in a 28.41% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Cardlytics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.23 -0.27 -0.27 -0.2 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.13 -0.21 0 Revenue Estimate 54.54M 63.93M 58.07M 63.63M Revenue Actual 52.03M 63.20M 61.90M 74.00M

To track all earnings releases for Cardlytics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.