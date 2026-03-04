The Q4 earnings report for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was released on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Cardlytics beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.15.
Revenue was down $17.90 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.16, resulting in a 28.41% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Cardlytics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.23
|-0.27
|-0.27
|-0.2
|EPS Actual
|-0.07
|-0.13
|-0.21
|0
|Revenue Estimate
|54.54M
|63.93M
|58.07M
|63.63M
|Revenue Actual
|52.03M
|63.20M
|61.90M
|74.00M
