Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) released its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Sight Sciences beat estimated earnings by 46.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.15.
Revenue was up $1.31 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
The company beat on EPS by $0.1 in the previous quarter, leading to a 16.4% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Sight Sciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.26
|-0.27
|-0.23
|-0.18
|EPS Actual
|-0.16
|-0.23
|-0.28
|-0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|17.51M
|18.15M
|16.51M
|19.00M
|Revenue Actual
|19.91M
|19.56M
|17.51M
|19.07M
