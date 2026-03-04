Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Rigetti Computing beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.04.
Revenue was down $406 thousand from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.01, resulting in a 5.08% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Rigetti Computing's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|-0.13
|-0.08
|-0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|2.26M
|1.89M
|2.55M
|2.50M
|Revenue Actual
|1.95M
|1.80M
|1.47M
|2.27M
