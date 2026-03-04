Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rigetti Computing beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was down $406 thousand from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.01, resulting in a 5.08% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Rigetti Computing's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.04 -0.04 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.13 -0.08 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 2.26M 1.89M 2.55M 2.50M Revenue Actual 1.95M 1.80M 1.47M 2.27M

To track all earnings releases for Rigetti Computing visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.