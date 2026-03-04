Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Microvision missed estimated earnings by -140.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was down $1.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.01, resulting in a 11.88% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Microvision's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.07 -0.06 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.06 -0.10 -0.14 Revenue Estimate 225K 600K 2.25M 3.25M Revenue Actual 241K 155K 589K 1.65M

To track all earnings releases for Microvision visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.