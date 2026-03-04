Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Microvision missed estimated earnings by -140.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.05.
Revenue was down $1.43 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.01, resulting in a 11.88% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Microvision's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.07
|-0.06
|-0.09
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|-0.06
|-0.10
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|225K
|600K
|2.25M
|3.25M
|Revenue Actual
|241K
|155K
|589K
|1.65M
To track all earnings releases for Microvision visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.